Adrien Rabiot insists France have 'no anti-Lamine Yamal plan' for World Cup semi-final & addresses previous criticism of Spain wonderkid

Despite holding painful memories against Spain, optimism remains high within the French camp thanks to their meticulous preparation throughout the tournament. Rabiot stated that the squad is in peak physical and mental condition after navigating a demanding route to the final four.

The midfielder called for humility while urging his side to back their abilities to reach the showpiece event: "Nothing guarantees that we are going to win. That will be decided out on the pitch. We are focused, we're going to prepare for this match very well, and we trust the journey we've had so far. We have to believe in ourselves, but always with the humility that has defined us since the start of the tournament. I hope we reach the final, because that is our goal."

When pressed further on his historical feud with Yamal, Rabiot offered a relaxed response regarding his past remarks: "I don't exactly remember those comments. But if I said them, it would be because that's what I thought at the time."