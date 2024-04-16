Siyabonga Ngezana, FCSB, April 2024 FCSB
Celine Abrahams

Admission Of Guilt! Siyabonga Ngezana: In-form FCSB star says he was the problem at Kaizer Chiefs

South AfricaSiyabonga NgezanaKaizer ChiefsFC FCSB

Less than a year ago, the 26-year-old departed from the Glamour Boys to join Romanian giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ngezana leaves Chiefs to join FCSB in Romania
  • The defender says he was the problem at Amakhosi
  • However, the 26-year-old is eyeing his first league title

 

Editors' Picks