Spalletti isn't alone. Massimiliano Allegri has also struggled at the start of this season, failing to get the best out of Napoli since taking charge. Napoli suffered a surprise defeat to bottom-of-the-table Venezia in the latest round of league fixtures. Critics have taken aim at Allegri's style of play, calling it too defensive and lacking in attacking intent.
Adani on Allegri: “Seven years of no career – didn’t De Laurentiis know?”
- AFP
Adani’s comments on Allegri
Assessing Napoli's start to the season, Lele Adanigave his verdict on Allegri's work in recent years: "Since 2019, Allegri's non-career has been under scrutiny. For seven years (this is the eighth), he has not been able to do his job as modern football requires in order to maintain squads capable of finishing first or second, he has always finished third. His work has not been carried out properly given the quality of the squad at his disposal. The work he did up to 2019 should not be called into question, but now he can no longer be the manager to lead a big club like Juventus, AC Milan or Napoli if they want to remain at a level befitting their history. The results on the pitch say that, not me. Combining the end of last season with the start of this one, he has suffered 10 defeats in the last 20 matches, those who chose him should have been able to assess certain things."
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