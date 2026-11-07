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Cristiano Ronaldo has brought the curtain down on his international career with Portugal, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of records and achievements that could take years to break. Some of them, perhaps, no player will ever manage to repeat.

The Portugal captain bowed out after 234 appearances in his country's shirt. He scored 146 goals along the way to become football's all-time leading scorer at national team level. He also led Portugal to glory at Euro 2016, then added two UEFA Nations League titles to his record.

The World Cup eluded Ronaldo throughout his career, yet he still left his mark on the tournament. He scored 11 goals across six different editions, cementing his name among the greatest stars the game has ever seen.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, the Portuguese forward shattered numerous international records. Nine of them, in particular, look extremely difficult to break.