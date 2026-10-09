The first glimpse came in the last round of league matches against Lecce on 20 September. It feels a lifetime ago, but the plan for a back four in the first phase of build-up is gathering pace, to the point that Amorim worked on specific concepts during the break. At the heart of it is Gila, who shifts a few metres wider from right centre-back and becomes the team's right-back, charged with driving through the opposition lines with his runs through the middle and starting moves by playing vertically into the striker. If it brings the results they want, this new philosophy could also shape the club's next moves in the transfer market.
AC Milan with a back four? The names on the shortlist for the full-back role
ATHEKAME return
AC Milan's first reinforcement for next season already has a name: Zachary Athekame. The 2004-born player is enjoying the most exciting spell of his still-young career. He has hit the ground running at Lyon, with no fewer than two goals and two assists in his first five Ligue 1 appearances. Fonseca is showing great faith in him and he is repaying it in style, so much so that he has also earned a call-up to the senior Switzerland squad: two assists on his first start, just for a change.
Amorim had decided to send him out on a straight loan because he sees potential in Athekame, but more as a full-back in a back four than as a wing-back in a 3-4-2-1. The need to trim the squad also shaped that decision, along with the chance for the former Young Boys player to get more regular game time. In July he will be a Rossonero once again.
Portuguese Milan: Nuno Tavares and Tiago Santos
Milan have long liked one player in particular: Lille right-back Tiago Santos. The 2002-born defender has fully put last season's fitness problems behind him and is once again driving powerfully down the flank. In the opening part of the season, he has already scored two Ligue 1 goals. His agent could also help things along. Guess who? Yes, Jorge Mendes, the man orchestrating the Goncalo Ramos and Diego Moreira moves to AC Milan.
Another Portuguese player also warrants attention, this time on the left: Nuno Taveres. Milan already sounded out Lazio last summer and could return, given the former Lazio player's excellent form this season with Gattuso on the bench.
Ait Nouri dream
An intriguing name has emerged from England: AC Milan are reportedly tracking Rayan Aït-Nouri, according to various English sources. The Algerian left-back is under contract at Manchester City until 2030 and is valued at around €30 million.
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