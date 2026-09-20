AC Milan v Lecce LIVE

AC Milan v Lecce rounds off the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Kick-off at San Siro is at 20.45, with the two sides heading into the game in very different form. AC Milan are without a win in their last four matches across Serie A and the Europa League, and they come into this on the back of a poor European defeat to Benfica. Lecce, meanwhile, picked up their second win of the early season against Monza and are chasing more points in the fight for survival.







