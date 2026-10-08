After yesterday's rest day, AC Milan returned to training at Milanello today and stepped up preparations for Sunday's trip to Sassuolo, which kicks off at 6pm. Everyone was at the Rossoneri's training ground apart from Yunus Musah and Adrien Rabiot, who are due in Carnago tomorrow after their commitments with their respective national teams.
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AC Milan training: good news on Estupinan. Musah and Rabiot return tomorrow
Estupinan, good news
According to Milannews, Ruben Amorim will have the whole group available apart from Alexis Saelemaekers, while encouraging news have arrived on Pervis Estupinan, who is much better after the slight knee sprain suffered with Ecuador. Assessments will be carried out tomorrow to understand whether he can recover in time for Sunday's away match against Sassuolo.
Saelemaekers update
According to Gazzetta.it there is an update on Saelemaekers: he is due to undergo surgery on his right ankle next week and will have a final pre-operative examination in Amsterdam on Monday. The former Anderlecht Belgian will return to action in February.
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