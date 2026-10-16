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CM Grafica Cisse Milan nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
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AC Milan tie down prized talent Cisse: contract extension ready with a pay rise. All the figures

AC Milan
A. Cisse
Transfers
Serie A

After the hat-trick in the Europa League, AC Milan want to speed up the contract renewal of the player born in 2006.

AC Milan want to secure Alphadjo Cisse's future. The youngster has started the season with five goals in seven matches, including a hat-trick in Salzburg in the Europa League. Born in 2006, Cisse has become a focus of AC Milan's plans, and the club are ready to reward his progress with a new deal. Initial contact with his representatives could take place as early as next week, with Milan aiming to conclude negotiations by the end of 2026.


Signed in January from Verona after coming close to joining PSV Eindhoven, Cisse then went on loan to Catanzaro until the end of the 2025-26 season. He signed a contract until 2030, worth close to €800,000 a season. AC Milan's intervention in January changed his destination at the last moment. He chose the club without hesitation.

  • The proposed contract extension and the figures

    The club want to extend his deal by another season, with an option for a further year and a significant pay rise. They plan to raise his salary to €1.2–1.3 million plus bonuses for the rest of this season, then to around €1.5 million from next season. The staggered deal would reward the young forward's performances gradually, with his earnings rising first to €2.5 million a season and then to €3 million in the coming years.


    For AC Milan, the move is part of a strategy to invest in young players and build a team with strong Italian foundations. Cisse, an Under-21 international, is among the players the club are counting on for the future, alongside Bartesaghi, Camarda, Comotto and Torriani.


    His recent performances have accelerated the club's plans: an agreement on the contract extension could come in the next few weeks, and in any case no later than the end of 2026. AC Milan joined the race for Cisse in January, when a move to PSV looked all but settled. They now want to strengthen their ties with one of the most promising talents in their project.

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Serie A

18 Oct 2026

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