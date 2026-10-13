Pavlovic joined AC Milan in the summer of 2024, but his first year under Fonseca and Conceiçao was up and down. He became a mainstay in defence last season with Massimiliano Allegri in the dugout. This year, he is one of the strengths of the back line under Ruben Amorim. He has scored 7 goals in 80 appearances for AC Milan in the league and cups. Last April, he said of his future: "I think I want to stay at AC Milan for a long time. I like the city and the atmosphere, as well as our supporters. I am very happy here and I want to win with AC Milan," he told Sportmediaset . "Singing the chant with the fans at the end of the match? That happened when I was at Partizan too. We must be united with our supporters."