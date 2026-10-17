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cm grafica inacio milan 16 9 2026/27Calciomercato
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AC Milan set their top priority for the January transfer window: Amorim awaits a centre-back, with two preferred candidates

AC Milan

AC Milan: Gabbia’s long spell on the sidelines increases the need to sign a defender in the winter transfer window

An injury to the flexor muscle in his left thigh, with partial tendon involvement, will rule Matteo Gabbia out for at least three months. Gabbia and AC Milan's medical staff have chosen a conservative approach of treatment and rest to speed up his recovery. In theory, it offers a shorter recovery time, but fewer guarantees.

Amorim loses an important player and another option in a centre-back pool that is now very thin. Cardinale and his staff now see the search for a centre-back in the winter transfer window as an outright necessity, not just a chance to improve the squad.

  • New contacts with Inacio

    Signing a defender from Sporting Lisbon is difficult at the best of times, never mind in January. The Portuguese club drive a hard bargain and sell their prized players only for the right sums: AC Milan know they must prepare a cheque for more than €40 million for Inacio, and even that might not be enough.

    In recent days, AC Milan's transfer officials have renewed contact with the 2001-born player's agents. They have reiterated their desire to make a concrete attempt as early as January to resume talks that broke off only on the final day of the summer transfer window. Inacio, for his part, would be very keen to leave his mentor Amorim for AC Milan.

  • Kim stays aloft

    Kim has made just three appearances this season and no longer feels he has the full confidence of the manager and the club. His time at Bayern Munich looks increasingly likely to end. AC Milan have made enquiries with agents and intermediaries and are keeping a close eye on developments. If word comes from Bavaria that a deal could be done on favourable financial terms, AC Milan will be ready. Amorim is very keen on Kim's profile.

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18 Oct 2026

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