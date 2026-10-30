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Emanuele Tramacere
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AC Milan, San Donato will not remain an empty plot: plans are ready for a 20,000-seat arena. It will be home to an NBA Europe franchise

AC Milan

What will happen to the land bought in San Donato by AC Milan and Gerry Cardinale?

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31 Oct 2026

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After the unveiling of the new Generali Stadium, which will be the new home of Inter and AC Milan, the club's moves in February 2024 feel like ancient history. Just over two years ago, Gerry Cardinale's idea led AC Milan to buy a large area of land in the municipality of San Donato to build a stadium of their own.

AC Milan still own that land, despite all that's changed in two years. What will they do with it? Owner Gerry Cardinale already has a concrete idea of what to develop there and how to do it.

  • Land purchased for 40 million

    AC Milan bought the plots for a total of €40 million after taking control of Sportlifecity, the company that held the rights to use the land in the San Francesco area of San Donato Milanese.

    On 8 February 2024, the deed of sale was signed through SportCityLife. The entire San Francesco area covers more than 108,000-256,000 square metres (including the associated plots in the integrated plan). At least initially, AC Milan were thought to be able to build their own stadium there and break their ties with Inter.

    That didn't happen. Pressure on Milan City Council paid off, and just a year and a half later Inter and AC Milan bought the adjacent land and the current Giuseppe Meazza stadium at San Siro together.

  • No AC Milan, yes to NBA basketball

    In San Donato, AC Milan's sites remain unused. Cardinale has a plan for the land: first, he wants to build a 20,000-seat indoor arena as the hub of the area's commercial plan.

    The arena will host events and concerts, but above all it will serve as the home of a franchise in the NBA's planned European league, NBA Europe. That team is unlikely to be Olimpia Milano, who are nevertheless expected to join while remaining under the control of the Armani family. It is more likely to emerge from the purchase or transformation of the sporting rights of another historic Lombardy club, such as Varese Basket.

    Although none of this directly concerns the football club, it reflects an interest in entertainment and another growing sport: basketball.

  • Cardinale’s confirmation

    In an interview with Repubblica, the head of the RedBird Capitals Fund confirmed he wants to establish a more active presence in Milan and outlined his plans for the sites in San Donato.

    You're often in Milan now: have you settled in?

    "I'm thinking of buying a house here. I'd like to enjoy the city and stroll along Montenapoleone."

    What will you do with San Donato?

    "We have everything in place to start work on a 20,000-seat NBA Europe arena. We want to have a franchise in Milan. I also have ambitions in tennis."

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT