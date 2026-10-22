The refereeing was far too strict and severe, and the red card was perhaps excessive. But Maignan's moment of madness remains. The French goalkeeper was certainly frustrated as his team surrendered to their opponents, but that cannot justify his blatant action against Adams. Amorim agreed after the match: "We have to keep 11 players on the pitch against 11, especially the more experienced players. But today, I repeat, there was no contest. Now we have other games ahead of us: we need to recover our

energy and immediately think about the next one. It's true that we had to work hard and do a lot of running with a man down, trying to press, and it was indeed a poor performance in every respect. But now we turn the page and focus on the league."