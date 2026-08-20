AC Milan interested in Torino’s Alessio Cacciamani, challenge from Roma: Alphadjo Cissè in the deal?

Fortini's arrival from Fiorentina on a EUR 1 million loan, with an option to buy set at EUR 8 million and a percentage on any future resale, could push Cacciamani away from Torino. One thing is certain: the winger called up by Baldini for last July's friendly against Greece wants to play regularly. He does not want to interrupt his development path. Last year, in his first real season in professional football, he made 37 appearances for Juve Stabia across the campaign, with two goals, two assists and 2,630 minutes in total. This year he wants to take the next step in his career and become a credible option for Italy as well. Whether it is Roma or AC Milan, he does not want to spend a year watching the others play.