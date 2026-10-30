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cm grafica ibrahimovic milancalciomercato.com
Emanuele Tramacere
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AC Milan: Ibrahimovic also at Milanello with Cardinale for the derby

AC Milan
Z. Ibrahimovic
Serie A
AC Milan vs Inter
Inter

The former striker has been seen alongside the AC Milan squad again ahead of the big match against Inter.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT

AC Milan and Inter have had an emotional, tense few days. The midweek round brought contrasting results for the two teams. Then the clubs jointly presented the new Generali Stadium in Milan, with the venue set to take shape through their joint efforts by the 2031-2032 season. Now they turn to a derby that could already prove a turning point in AC Milan's season.

Tomorrow, Saturday 31 October, at 8.45pm at San Siro, the AC Milan-Inter match could give Ruben Amorim the chance to cut the gap to Inter to four points. A defeat, though, could leave AC Milan as many as 10 points behind after "only" 10 rounds. AC Milan cannot afford a mistake. With that in mind, the senior leadership have gathered in full force at Milanello, where the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined Gerry Cardinale.

  • Ibrahimovic alongside the team

    According to Sky Sport, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, RedBird Capitals' senior adviser for AC Milan, attended the presentation of the new stadium at Castello Sforzesco before deciding to show his support for the team and owner Gerry Cardinale. The pair arrived at Milanello in the morning and watched from the touchline as the team completed their final training session ahead of Ruben Amorim's pre-match press conference.

  • Rabiot, Gila and Moreira have recovered

    Amorim has the owners' backing and more good news on the injury front. Although they're not yet at their best, Adrien Rabiot, Mario Gila and Diego Moreira should all have recovered from their respective fitness problems, which kept them out of the match against Bologna. The Portuguese manager can start them or bring them on during the game.

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT