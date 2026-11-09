Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

Milan are planning for the January transfer window, with several opportunities for the new management team to pursue. Markus Kroesche's appointment as the club's new sporting director, and Hardung's subsequent arrival alongside him, have yet to be made official. Agreements are already in place, however, and the new team will take charge in January. According to Corriere della Sera, the directors are already monitoring the transfer market with one clear objective: a striker for January.