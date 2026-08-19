Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1079973099.jpgGribaudi/ImagePhoto

Translated by

AC Milan, Andrej Kostic on his way out: move to Sparta Rotterdam close

Transfers
AC Milan
A. Kostic

A loan move beckons for Andrej Kostic. AC Milan have decided to send the Montenegrin striker, born in 2007, out to gain minutes, with a move to the Netherlands and Sparta Rotterdam, an Eredivisie club, now close. Amorim has assessed the whole squad, including the former Partizan Belgrade player, and decided to let him go so he can play regularly. Right now, he is not considered ready for AC Milan's first team.

  • No to Milan Futuro

    Signed from Partizan Belgrade in January for €5 million, Kostic scored the first goal of the 2026-27 season on 13 July in the first training match at Milanello. He started in the friendly against Celtic in Glasgow but failed to make his mark. AC Milan have decided not to send him to Milan Futuro and instead give him a chance in the Dutch league, where young players can make a name for themselves.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL