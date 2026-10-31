AC Milan are celebrating. Facing their toughest test, the Diavolo showed their strength and revived their ambitions for a season at the top. Rabiot and his team-mates weren't fazed by the prospect of falling 10 points behind Inter. Instead, they caught Inter cold with two goals in the first nine minutes of the match.
AC Milan, Amorim won the tactical duel with Chivu: checkmate for Inter in three moves
Amorim perfect
In front of an extraordinary crowd, Amorim took charge of his first derby in the Milan dugout and made it his own: the Portuguese manager made the difference with decisions as brave as they were effective. His game plan was virtually perfect. Inter's fierce response troubled Milan only between the 20th and 35th minutes of the first half. After that, Milan stuck to their principles of play and controlled the game without losing their way. Above all, Milan showed strength and maturity in their response to last Wednesday's bad defeat against Bologna.
Amorim’s three winning moves
Courage and ideas pay off. Perhaps not straight away, but in the long run. Amorim judges his players not by their past records or ages, but by what he sees day by day at Milanello. That has given 20-year-old Diawara an opportunity and his coach's trust. Alongside Gila, he limited Inter's threat down the flanks. Inter threatened from a cross just once, and a superb Maignan kept out Spence.
By fielding a midfield three with Musah instead of the usual midfield two, Amorim closed off Calhanoglu's passing lanes and space, with the former Atalanta player staying close to him. Musah also covered for Modric, freeing him to drift wide, create play and fashion goalscoring chances.
Talented players decide matches through their play. AC Milan have two in Rabiot and Moreira, and made the most of them by freeing them from excessive duties in transitions without the ball. Their connection, on and off the pitch, entertained and delighted AC Milan supporters. Cardinale celebrated in the stands and applauded the team. AC Milan can take the next step up.
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