AC Milan won, impressed for more than an hour and climbed to fourth, four points behind leaders Inter. They remain unbeaten in the league despite a tough run of fixtures to start the season. One player stood out: Adrien Rabiot scored his fourth goal in just seven matches. The Frenchman has been involved in 44.44% of AC Milan's goals this season, having also provided three decisive assists. Dominant.
AC Milan, Amorim gives Rabiot freedom to make the difference and throws Atalanta’s plan into disarray: the Frenchman is now a leader
Without a role
The key to Amorim's game plan was giving Rabiot freedom: the 32-year-old midfielder chose which space to attack and where to position himself to create play. At times he played as an attacking midfielder, at others as a defensive midfielder, and often as a wide central midfielder. His movement repeatedly unsettled the Inter players, who offered little resistance. When Modric moved wide to receive the ball in his own half, Rabiot attacked through the middle. When Musah tried to break the line, Rabiot moved into the penalty area, ready to shoot. The goal that made it 2-0 followed that pattern.
Dressing-room leader
Rabiot has spent much of his career cast as a fine player with an individualistic streak. Now he urges his team-mates and the San Siro crowd on, as Gattuso did in his day, and always fronts up after matches, calling on the team to address its weaknesses, including its mentality. He's a captain without the armband, proving invaluable to Amorim and Milan. His next contract extension, through to 2030, is still to come.
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