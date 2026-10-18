The key to Amorim's game plan was giving Rabiot freedom: the 32-year-old midfielder chose which space to attack and where to position himself to create play. At times he played as an attacking midfielder, at others as a defensive midfielder, and often as a wide central midfielder. His movement repeatedly unsettled the Inter players, who offered little resistance. When Modric moved wide to receive the ball in his own half, Rabiot attacked through the middle. When Musah tried to break the line, Rabiot moved into the penalty area, ready to shoot. The goal that made it 2-0 followed that pattern.



