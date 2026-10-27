With so many players missing at Milan , Amorim faces a tough task managing two fixtures: tomorrow's match against Bologna and Saturday's against Inter at San Siro. Tomori is set to retain his place at right-back after his good performance against Udinese, with Pavlovic and De Winter forming the centre-back pairing. The only doubt is on the left, where Estupinan is ahead of the young Frenchman Diawara.
AFP
Translated by
AC Milan, Amorim considers a surprise move: Cisse as a false nine with Goncalo Ramos rested
Space for Cisse
After starting on the bench in Udine, Cisse will get his chance against Bologna. Amorim will start the Azzurri talent who starred on Salzburg's pitch in the Europa League, scoring a historic hat-trick. The former Catanzaro player's exact role will become clear in the coming hours.
False nine
Our newsroom understands that Amorim is considering resting Ramos ahead of Saturday's derby and playing Cisse as a false nine. The young AC Milan talent has already played in that role for Italy's Under-21s against Poland and in the Europa League against Bornemouth.
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