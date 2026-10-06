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Ministro Andrea AbodiGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Abodi: "Malagò? A rule has not been respected and a solution has been identified"

Italy

The sports minister speaks after Malagò’s appointment as FIGC commissioner

"I have always upheld and reiterated two very simple principles, but ones that should never be taken for granted: respect for the rules, by everyone, and the autonomy of sport, in compliance with state law."


In a note on the appointment of Giovanni Malagò as commissioner of the FIGC, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, recalled that "CONI, through its bodies and in the exercise of its prerogatives, has taken its decisions on the FIGC being placed under administration, which fall entirely within the autonomy of the sporting system. There is a rule that has not been respected and a solution that has been identified by the sporting institutions, reaffirming their effectiveness".


  • "As I have reiterated several times, most recently yesterday in Pescara at the Italy Under-21 match, Italian football needs calm, responsibility and collective effort," the minister continued, as reported by ANSA, "with each person staying within their own role and respecting those roles. On the Government's part, there will continue to be respect for autonomy, oversight within the scope of the powers provided by law and full institutional collaboration in the interest of Italian sport," Abodi concluded.


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