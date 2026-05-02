Looking ahead to the Gunners' crucial Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday evening, Arteta was questioned by journalists about Tuesday's spectacular Champions League encounter between Bayern and Paris.
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"A world of difference": Mikel Arteta laments Arsenal's decisive disadvantage compared to Bayern and PSG
The Spaniard described the contest as "probably the best game" he had "ever seen, in terms of the quality of both teams and, above all, the individual quality of the players". Yet he also noted, "When I look at the number of minutes played and the freshness of these players, it doesn't surprise me."
After all, Bayern in Germany and PSG in France each play significantly fewer matches over the course of a season. As a result, their players stay fresher, fitter and, crucially, suffer fewer injuries than their English counterparts, especially towards the end of the campaign.
"To deliver that level of quality, you need to be in top form, and the gap between the leagues and the style of play is like night and day," Arteta added. "We're comparing two different worlds. You can't focus on one aspect in isolation without considering the wider context – that wouldn't be fair."
Bayern are currently dealing with a string of injuries.
The injury situation, in particular, plays a decisive role. While Arsenal have been without several key players such as Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz, Bayern and Paris have had virtually their entire squads available. "When you talk about the other two teams, how many players were available? All of them, and in top form. That's the most important thing."
Arteta, however, omitted the fact that the German record champions had also been without several regular starters in recent weeks because of injuries. Serge Gnabry is out for the rest of the season and the upcoming World Cup with an adductor injury, while others such as Lennart Karl, Raphael Guerreiro and Tom Bischof have also recently missed action because of muscle tears.
On paper, English clubs do play more matches than their German or French counterparts: the League Cup adds an extra competition, and the Premier League features four additional matchdays.