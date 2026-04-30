Not impressed! Diego Simeone reveals why PSG 5-4 Bayern Champions League epic 'wasn't a good game'

Simeone used his post-match analysis to contrast the disciplined nature of his side's performance with the chaotic nine-goal thriller between PSG and Bayern Munich a day earlier. The Argentine emphasised that while neutral fans and television audiences enjoy high-scoring spectacles, such results often stem from defensive lapses that coaches find difficult to admire.

Reflecting on the differing tactical approaches in European knockout football, Simeone told Prime Video: “Arsenal are an incredible team, who have won 10 games in the Champions League and drawn three. The first half was more tactical, with few shots on target and some good transitions. In the second half, we raised the tempo and they dropped off. We didn't manage to score another goal, but it was a good game.

“When a game ends 5-4, everyone says 'what a great game'. I say: 'they scored five goals against us!' I don't know if it's such a good game for us coaches, but on TV, of course, it was beautiful.”