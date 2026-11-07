Next matches NAP Serie A 06:30 LAZ

Napoli have cancelled the pre-match press conference for tomorrow's game against Lazio in the 11th round of Serie A, a decision that has triggered a wave of questions and speculation.

Journalists had already arrived at the Castel Volturno training centre and the cameras were in place for head coach Massimiliano Allegri. Then, just five minutes before the conference was due to start, the surprise call came. The media relations office asked everyone to leave the hall.

The newspaper "La Repubblica" reports that the order came straight from president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has placed the squad in a closed training camp and imposed a media blackout ahead of the decisive clash with Lazio.

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