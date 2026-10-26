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FBL-KSA-NASSR-NEOMAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A surprise awaits Ronaldo in the Portugal squad

Match
Portugal vs Denmark
Portugal
Denmark
UEFA Nations League A
Wales vs Portugal
Wales
C. Ronaldo
J. Felix
Samu
Al Nassr FC
Portugal
Denmark
Wales
Saudi Arabia

Anticipation over Jesus's decision regarding Al-Nassr trio

Cristiano Ronaldo has made Jorge Jesus's preliminary Portugal squad for the final two group-stage matches of the UEFA Nations League.

According to Portuguese website "O Jogo", the captain is joined by his two Al-Nassr teammates Joao Felix and Sámu Costa ahead of November's fixtures against Wales and Denmark.

Ronaldo's return to Jesus's plans carries real weight. Back in September he walked out of the national team camp on the eve of the clash with Denmark in the third round, following a row with the manager after being left out of the previous match against Norway in Oslo.

Read also: Will Flick pay the price? Clásico shock reopens the thorny file at Barcelona

  • When does Ronaldo's suspension end?

    Ronaldo had been handed a 30-day suspension by the disciplinary council of the Portuguese Football Federation, yet he stayed available to join up with the national team for the next fixture.

    By the time the penalty landed, he had already served 19 days of it. Just 11 remained. The suspension, then, gave Jesus no disciplinary grounds to leave him out of the squad.

    Portugal face Denmark on 14 November in Braga, then travel to Cardiff to meet Wales on the 17th, both fixtures in Group Four of League A in the UEFA Nations League.

    Jesus is expected to name his final squad for the next camp on Friday 6 November. Ronaldo's suspension ends on 30 October.

    Read also: Mourinho dismantles Barcelona's trap: an alarm bell for Flick's system

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