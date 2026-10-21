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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A striking response to his comparison with Yamal: has the time come for Doué to lead Paris's European dream?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
D. Doue
L. Yamal
France
Spain

After Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia: the banner of Saint-Germain's project in safe hands

Désiré Doué saved another big performance for the big stage. The Paris Saint-Germain star was one of the standout names in the 4-2 win over Barcelona.

He had already dazzled by the same scoreline against Manchester City last week. On Tuesday, Doué stole the limelight again against the Catalans, confirming the striking progress he has made under Luis Enrique and his knack for deciding the biggest European nights.

Starting in the top clash, the Frenchman delivered a complete display of technical quality, physical superiority and sharp attacking movement. He drifted between the lines, found solutions for his teammates and tormented the Barcelona defence. No longer just a promising talent, he has become an influential figure in the Parisian plans.



  • Telling numbers: an all-round impact against Barcelona

    The numbers lay bare Doué's impact. He's had a hand in 8 goals across his last four matches in all competitions, scoring 4 and setting up another 4. He's also found the net in each of his last three outings for Paris Saint-Germain.

    And the striking statistics don't stop there. According to a report by Foot Mercato, Doué has scored 29 goals since joining Paris Saint-Germain, and all 29 came in matches the team went on to win. That run shows just how closely his goals are tied to positive results for the French club.

    Against Barcelona, the 21-year-old made his mark at both ends. His defensive commitment and his work in the press stood out too, one of the traits Luis Enrique is keen to instil within the team.

    Read also: No longer just a joke: Dembélé's holidays spark controversy after his injury against Barcelona


  • Doué plays down the hype surrounding his brilliant form

    Doué stayed calm after the win over Barcelona despite his standout display, refusing to frame the result as a statement to Europe's elite.

    He said: "We are not sending any message, we are just continuing to work and win. Sometimes we won't win, and we will have to accept that, but we are winning now, and that is wonderful."

    The Frenchman pointed to collective effort and defensive graft as the foundation, explaining: "I have always been used to defending, and you have seen that over the past two years. We all committed, and that is why we won."

    His secret? Enjoyment and total commitment. "Enjoying it and giving everything we have, that is the recipe," he said.

    Asked whether this was the finest spell of his career, he stayed guarded, insisting he still has plenty to work on. "I don't know if I'm living through the best period of my career. If you think I'm at my best when I score, then maybe. But there are many things I believe I need to improve."

    Read also: Warning Paris stars of a dangerous trap: Enrique: this is the worst thing about facing Barcelona

  • The comparison with Yamal? Paris are the ones who won

    Doué refused to be drawn on any comparison with Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star and one of the brightest rising talents in world football. He had never seen the match as a personal duel between the pair.

    He explained: "I didn't see it as a duel between us. We weren't even on the same side of the pitch. It was a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, and Paris are the ones who won today."

    With Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both sidelined through injury, Doué's display carries even greater weight. It hands the Parisians an attacking outlet ready to shoulder the burden. Dembélé led the line as Paris claimed their first European crown, then Kvaratskhelia took centre stage in the next phase. Now Doué's brilliance begs the question: could the Frenchman be the one to leave the deepest mark as the club chase a third European title?

    Read also: A gamble that threatens Barcelona's prestige: Flick pays the price for his Clásico calculations at the Parc des Princes

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