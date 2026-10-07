A step on the road to Asia: how will Saudi Arabia benefit from their Gulf Cup 27 achievement?

In Hammam Al-Hammami, the tournament's best player, Donis has finally unearthed the man to cover for captain Salem Al-Dawsari, whether starting or deputising from the bench.
Down the other flank, Donis can call on Sultan Mandash and Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, with brother Mohammed able to slot in there when needed.
Up front, Saudi Arabia boast Firas Al-Buraikan, top scorer at Gulf Cup 27, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, top scorer at Gulf Cup 26, and Abdullah Al-Salem. All three found the net in the tournament.
At the back, the Saudis now have four players capable of lining up alongside one another: Hassan Tambakti, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Kadesh and Jihad Zikri.
Nawaf Boushal, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and Mohammed Mahzari all feature at right-back, with Mutaib Al-Harbi and Zakaria Hawsawi on the other side. Behind them sit Mohammed Al-Owais and Nawaf Al-Aqidi.
Such depth hands Donis the freedom to stamp his style on the side and rotate his players with ease. No single absence leaves the team short, and that strength in numbers will serve Saudi Arabia well in the Asian tournament.