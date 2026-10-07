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A step on the road to Asia: how will Saudi Arabia benefit from their Gulf Cup 27 achievement?

Originals
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
Asian Cup
G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Greece

Will Saudi Arabia win the Asian title?

Winning the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" was a historic achievement for the Saudi national team, especially given their current situation and a 23-year wait for any silverware.

Saudi Arabia were crowned champions the day before yesterday, Tuesday, beating the UAE 2-0 in the final at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

  • Promise Asia

    Saudi Arabia are back on the podium after a 23-year wait, but they shouldn't settle for that, particularly given the Gulf Cup isn't an official tournament in its own right.

    The real prize is the AFC Asian Cup, and the timing could hardly be better: Saudi Arabia host the next edition in January and February.

    No Saudi side has lifted that trophy for 30 years. Their third and final triumph came in 1996, when they beat the UAE on penalties in the final.

    Twice since then they have reached the final, and twice they have lost: to Japan in 2000, then to Iraq in 2007.

    End that drought, though, and Saudi Arabia would become the most decorated team in the competition's history with 4 titles, drawing level with Japan, who currently stand alone at the top.

  • No more pressure

    So how can Saudi Arabia pull it off? The answer rests solely with Greece's Giorgos Donis, their head coach, who must find the way both tactically and psychologically.

    The mental side matters most. Winning the Arabian Gulf Cup lifted a huge burden off the shoulders of coach and players alike, and Donis has to make the most of it.

    Yes, the Arabian Gulf Cup is a friendly tournament. But it ended Saudi Arabia's complete trophy drought.

    That drought had weighed on the players for 23 years. The team lost five consecutive finals since their last title in 2003, four of them in the Arabian Gulf Cup itself.

    Saudi fans now dream of their side ruling both the Gulf and Asia. They will push for it more calmly, though, with this major achievement having eased the intensity of the pressure.

  • No significant absences

    The Arabian Gulf Cup handed Donis a second gift: a deep pool of alternatives capable of covering any absence, exactly as the tournament itself proved.

    Saudi Arabia lost several key men along the way. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, defender Hassan Kadesh, left-back Zakaria Hawsawi and midfielder Alaa Al-Hajji all dropped out.

    Others missed a match or two, among them defender Hassan Tambakti and winger Mohammed Al-Qahtani. Each time, Saudi Arabia found a replacement.

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  • Alternatives galore

    In Hammam Al-Hammami, the tournament's best player, Donis has finally unearthed the man to cover for captain Salem Al-Dawsari, whether starting or deputising from the bench.

    Down the other flank, Donis can call on Sultan Mandash and Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, with brother Mohammed able to slot in there when needed.

    Up front, Saudi Arabia boast Firas Al-Buraikan, top scorer at Gulf Cup 27, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, top scorer at Gulf Cup 26, and Abdullah Al-Salem. All three found the net in the tournament.

    At the back, the Saudis now have four players capable of lining up alongside one another: Hassan Tambakti, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Kadesh and Jihad Zikri.

    Nawaf Boushal, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and Mohammed Mahzari all feature at right-back, with Mutaib Al-Harbi and Zakaria Hawsawi on the other side. Behind them sit Mohammed Al-Owais and Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

    Such depth hands Donis the freedom to stamp his style on the side and rotate his players with ease. No single absence leaves the team short, and that strength in numbers will serve Saudi Arabia well in the Asian tournament.