The Italian newspaper Tuttosport have revealed the official list of 25 final nominees for the "Golden Boy" award for 2026.

Twenty-five young players are in the running for the prestigious prize. Tuttosport have handed it out every year since 2003 to the best European player under the age of 21, picking out those who have shone for club and country across the year.

Players must be born in 2006 or later to qualify, and they must feature in one of Europe's 25 major leagues during the assessment period.

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