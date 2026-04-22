A sensational move to Real Madrid? Sebastian Hoeneß of VfB Stuttgart addresses the sensational rumours

The defending champions’ coach will be without centre-back Finn Jeltsch for the match against Sport-Club. The 19-year-old sustained an abdominal muscle injury at the weekend during the 2-4 Bundesliga defeat at FC Bayern; Hoeneß confirmed Jeltsch’s absence on Wednesday: “He’ll have a scan in a few days, then we might be able to say exactly how long he’ll be out.”

Despite the setback, Hoeneß is eager for the tie. “We’re all raring to go,” the 43-year-old said, insisting that last year’s cup triumph had left the club hungry for more. “Winning titles is the ultimate.” “Being in Berlin was brilliant,” said Hoeneß, recalling last year’s 4–2 final win over Arminia Bielefeld, “lifting the cup was magnificent. We want that again.”

Nevertheless, Freiburg are a side “with their chests puffed out”. The Breisgau outfit reached the Europa League semi-finals last week and thus remain in contention for two trophies. “They’ve developed well,” Hoeneß acknowledged, “they’re having a really good season. Nevertheless, we’ll try to beat them tomorrow.”