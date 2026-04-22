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A sensational move to Real Madrid? Sebastian Hoeneß of VfB Stuttgart addresses the sensational rumours

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VfB Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß has responded cautiously to the rumours regarding Real Madrid’s alleged interest.

"That doesn't really bother me," he said before Thursday's DFB-Pokal semi-final against SC Freiburg, adding that he was instead "focused on the final stages" of the season.

Sport Bild reports that Hoeneß is among the candidates being considered by Real Madrid to replace current coach Álvaro Arbeloa this summer.

  • Arbeloa, who is heading for a trophy-less season with Real Madrid, only took over from Xabi Alonso—who had been sacked shortly before—in mid-January. Although his contract runs until 2027, the club is expected to part ways with the 43-year-old this summer, especially after the Champions League quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich. Last week, The Athletic reported that Arbeloa’s departure was “very likely”.

    Real are now weighing up several candidates, including Hoeneß, as they seek to rebuild. According to Sport Bild, the club are closely scrutinising the 43-year-old German. Stuttgart’s bold style of play and Hoeneß’s ability to forge a functioning side without buying established stars are said to have impressed Real’s hierarchy.

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    VfB coach Hoeneß is relishing a second successive cup final, declaring: "The whole squad is fired up."

    The defending champions’ coach will be without centre-back Finn Jeltsch for the match against Sport-Club. The 19-year-old sustained an abdominal muscle injury at the weekend during the 2-4 Bundesliga defeat at FC Bayern; Hoeneß confirmed Jeltsch’s absence on Wednesday: “He’ll have a scan in a few days, then we might be able to say exactly how long he’ll be out.”

    Despite the setback, Hoeneß is eager for the tie. “We’re all raring to go,” the 43-year-old said, insisting that last year’s cup triumph had left the club hungry for more. “Winning titles is the ultimate.” “Being in Berlin was brilliant,” said Hoeneß, recalling last year’s 4–2 final win over Arminia Bielefeld, “lifting the cup was magnificent. We want that again.”

    Nevertheless, Freiburg are a side “with their chests puffed out”. The Breisgau outfit reached the Europa League semi-finals last week and thus remain in contention for two trophies. “They’ve developed well,” Hoeneß acknowledged, “they’re having a really good season. Nevertheless, we’ll try to beat them tomorrow.”

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