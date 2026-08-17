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Mohamed Mansi

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A real crisis: Álvarez sparks Atlético Madrid concern

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LaLiga
J. Alvarez
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Spain
Argentina

Atletico Madrid have begun to realise that the Julian Alvarez situation could turn into a problem that goes far beyond simply Barcelona's insistence on signing him. 

According to "Sport", Atleti's concern ahead of their La Liga opener against visitors Malaga runs deeper than whether Barca will come back with a fresh bid for Alvarez. It's about how far this saga might dent his form and his relationship with the Atletico fans.

Cadena SER made that clear across the latest episodes of Carrusel Deportivo, shining a light on an issue that could shape Atletico's entire season. 

Publicly, Atletico hold a firm line on the future of their star. Behind the scenes, though, there is a logical unease about the situation that arose after Julian announced during the World Cup that he wanted to leave Madrid and fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona. He is still fighting for that move to this day, despite returning to training with Atletico.

The report said: "Atletico Madrid's main concern is not Barcelona. Atletico's main concern is the season that Julian will have, and whether all of this will affect him throughout the year, or how he can be helped to try to reverse this situation. This is the real and major concern for Atletico Madrid: will this situation affect Julian's level?".

  • Diego SimeoneGetty Images

    Firm Madrid stance

    For weeks the Madrid club have stood firm, refusing to negotiate over the player's departure. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín settled the matter himself when he confirmed that Julián would not leave even for 200 million euros. Those words sum up exactly where the club's management stand.

    Atlético Madrid see the Argentine striker as an essential piece of their project. No other scenario is on the table but keeping him at the club.

    Diego Simeone has publicly backed the stance, insisting the sporting management sit in complete agreement with the club on the issue. The coach cannot resolve a matter decided in the management offices, but he will be the one dealing with the consequences on the pitch if the player stays put.

    According to the report, El Cholo told the striker in a private meeting that he can do little to change a situation that troubles him too.

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  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    What will Julián Álvarez do?

    The fixture list will not wait for this story to conclude. Next Wednesday, Atlético Madrid begin their league campaign at the Metropolitano against Málaga, and Simeone must make a decision about a player who, despite everything that is happening, remains one of the most important elements of his line-up.

    On 19 August, when the squad list for the opening league match drops, it will become clear whether Atlético will try with all their might to normalise the situation from day one. That's despite the accumulated tension and the insistence of the player and those around him on finding a way out of the club.

    Just as striking will be the player's own choice. If called up, will he continue behaving normally as he does in training, or will he finally decide to rebel and refuse to play in front of the Atlético fans?

    Should he take part, one thing is certain. His reception from the fans will not be with roses, given the great tension caused by his stance and his declared desire to leave for Barcelona.

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