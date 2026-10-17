A pendant reveals the secret: Joao Pedro declares war on Chelsea's historic curse

The number 9 shirt at Chelsea was never just a number on a striker's back. Over the years it became a burden, haunting anyone who dared to wear it, whatever their price tag or the weight of expectation that came with them.

Big names arrived at Stamford Bridge with grand dreams. They found a spiral of failure and criticism instead, and some managers didn't hesitate to call the number cursed.

Joao Pedro appears ready to write a different ending. He has turned the shirt so many couldn't carry into a symbol of his attacking ambition, built on a striking improvement in his performances and growing confidence in front of goal.

The Brazilian didn't just take the number he had long wanted. He treated it as a declaration of his new identity on the pitch. With the goals mounting and his movement in the box sharpening, a question is circulating among Chelsea supporters: could Joao Pedro be the man who finally kills off the legend of the number 9 curse?

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Pedro had been angling for the number 9, but circumstances got in the way. Liam Delap joined Chelsea before the Brazilian striker and took the number he wanted.

It wasn't his only option. He showed interest in the number 11, a shirt he associated with one of the club's greatest legends, Ivorian Didier Drogba, a player he greatly admired. That number had already gone to Jamie Gittens, so Pedro had to look elsewhere.

He settled on number 20 in the end, a choice believed to have been influenced by the outstanding levels and decisive goals Cole Palmer produced in the same shirt before switching to number 10.

That was no bad call. Pedro finished his first Chelsea season with 15 goals in the Premier League and 20 in all competitions, confirming his considerable attacking qualities and earning himself an important place in the team's plans.

Most players would hesitate before giving up the number tied to their best seasons. Pedro didn't see it that way. The moment Delap's departure became clear, he moved quickly and fulfilled his long-held dream of wearing the number 9, defying a long history of failures that had haunted its owners at Chelsea.