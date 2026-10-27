The numbers may seem enough to settle the debate over the world's best goalkeeper, but the Ballon d'Or race has proven that the picture cannot always be reduced to goals conceded or clean sheets.

David Raya enjoyed an exceptional season with Arsenal. Unai Simon pulled off something historic with Spain. From that contrast a paradox emerges, and with it a question: did the vote do justice to the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper, or did Raya deserve the award for what he produced in London?

At the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday evening, Simon settled the competition for the best goalkeeper award, surpassing Raya and eight other nominees: Morocco's Yassine Bounou, Belgium's Thibaut Courtois, Spain's Joan Garcia, Switzerland's Gregor Kobel, Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, Senegal's Edouard Mendy, Russia's Matvey Safonov and Cape Verde's Vozinha.

Compare the two goalkeepers' numbers across the season, though, and the question marks pile up. Raya was one of Arsenal's standout performers on their march towards the Premier League title, while Simon conceded a greater number of goals with his side.