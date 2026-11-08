Next matches MUN Premier League 11:30 AVL

Benjamin Sesko's injury has laid bare a glaring lack of depth in attack, and speculation is growing that Manchester United want a new striker in the January window.

United didn't prioritise another out-and-out striker in the summer. They poured their efforts into the midfield instead. That call is now being tested, with Sesko sidelined and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to convince Michael Carrick he is the man to lead the line.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have both filled in at centre-forward, yet neither is a natural number nine. The club's January thinking appears to be leaning towards a short-term fix rather than another big long-term investment.

Read also: Confusion over Rodri's replacement: Barcelona's expected line-up for the Atletico clash