First came the illusion, then the disappointment. Cesc Fabregas saw no reason for drama after Como's debacle against Feyenoord in Rotterdam yesterday, treating it as a stage in the club's development. "It's our first time in Europe and we're still learning," said the Spanish manager, who took responsibility after the match for the result and some of his decisions during the 90 minutes. The defeat in the Netherlands confirmed Como's difficult spell, with one defeat and one draw in their last two Serie A matches. Their brightest star, Nico Paz, is struggling too. Fabregas initially deployed him as a false nine to make up for the absences of the injured Moise Kean and Tasos Douvikas, who came off the bench in the second half and scored late on.