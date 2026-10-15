First came the illusion, then the disappointment. Cesc Fabregas saw no reason for drama after Como's debacle against Feyenoord in Rotterdam yesterday, treating it as a stage in the club's development. "It's our first time in Europe and we're still learning," said the Spanish manager, who took responsibility after the match for the result and some of his decisions during the 90 minutes. The defeat in the Netherlands confirmed Como's difficult spell, with one defeat and one draw in their last two Serie A matches. Their brightest star, Nico Paz, is struggling too. Fabregas initially deployed him as a false nine to make up for the absences of the injured Moise Kean and Tasos Douvikas, who came off the bench in the second half and scored late on.
A look at Nico Paz’s crisis: in this form, he offers Como no added value
Nico Paz below par
When the Argentine plays well, the whole team benefits. Otherwise, their build-up becomes laboured and disjointed. As his team-mates struggled to move the ball, Paz often dropped deep to help build attacks, leaving Martin Baturina as the main attacking focal point. That took Paz further from goal and made him less effective in the opposition's final third. He managed just one dangerous shot, which goalkeeper Tjark Ernst saved well, and lost possession 13 times. Those numbers add to Nico Paz's struggles in the league. The 2004-born player has scored only once in the six matches played so far: on 4 September against Genoa. He has not scored since, registering just one assist in the following match, a win over Parma.
Struggling with Como, superb with Argentina
A disappointing return, especially compared with Nico Paz's three goals and three assists over the same period in 2025. The former Real Madrid player has felt the effects of the World Cup and his mid-August return to the Como squad, which meant he missed much of their summer preparations. Yet in early October, Nico shone in his three appearances for the national team, scoring against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin, in Lionel Messi's farewell match for the Seleccion. Those performances led many in his homeland to tip him as the successor to the 39-year-old, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
€60 million investment
Como have complete faith in Paz, having spent 60 million to sign him permanently from Real in the summer. Fabregas defended him at a press conference: "there are moments of ups and downs, but I'm not worried". Last season, though, he did not hesitate to leave Paz out of the starting line-up when he felt he needed to motivate him further. On Sunday, Como travel to Florence to face opponents who bring back fond memories for Paz. At the "Franchi" on 21 September 2025, he proved impossible to mark and decisive in Como's victory. Fabregas hopes to see that version again, operating to devastating effect between the lines and free to roam in support of the centre-forward.
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