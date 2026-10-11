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FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
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A long drought: Barcelona star searches for his missing goal

Originals
D. Olmo
LaLiga
Barcelona
Spain

A missing goal that adds to the pressure on the Barcelona star

Dani Olmo keeps carving out chances. What he hasn't done since last March is score, and the Barcelona man badly needs to get that monkey off his back.

Olmo managed 12 goals in his first season at the Camp Nou and another eight last term.

He is no natural goalscoring forward, and nor is that his primary role, but his knack for arriving in dangerous areas remains first-rate.

According to Sport, Olmo is in the middle of a goalscoring drought and making up for it elsewhere: three assists this season, that outstanding vision for the game, his ball recoveries and the way he helps team-mates find the right spaces to attack.

One goal would do it. Just one, and the weight of not having celebrated his own strike disappears. He creates the chances and he gets into position for them, so all that's missing is a bit of luck when it comes to shooting and finishing off attacks.

Saturday's trip to Getafe brought two efforts, one of them on target between the posts and the crossbar, only for David Soria to produce a superb intervention and keep it out.

That takes Olmo's tally to 12 shots this season, five of them in the Champions League match against Feyenoord. Five have found the target.

  • FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    A goal drought approaching seven months

    Dani Olmo is hunting a goal. His performances have held up well in recent matches, but the drought goes on, and he knows it.

    Watch his face when a goalkeeper beats him. Getafe's David Soria produced an exceptional stop to deny him, and the reaction said everything.

    His last goal in a Barcelona shirt came on 15 March against Sevilla. Marc Bernal slipped him the pass, Olmo burst towards goal and drilled a low right-footed strike into the net.

    Joy poured out of him that day. It was the third goal in a 5-2 win.

    Twenty-two matches have passed since, minutes racked up in Catalan colours without another goal to show for them. Olmo wants that feeling back.

  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Olmo is also unable to find the net in an Spain shirt

    That burden has followed Olmo into his appearances with the Spanish national team.

    Twelve goals in 61 caps is a solid return for Dani Olmo, who performs at a high level for Spain and has the absolute trust of coach Luis de la Fuente.

    His most recent goal in that shirt arrived on 18 November 2025, a World Cup qualifier against Turkey at La Cartuja that finished 2-2. He pounced on a pass from Marc Cucurella.

    Since then, he has kept creating for others, racking up six assists.

    Olmo's next chance to end this negative run comes on Tuesday, when Barcelona face Galatasaray in the Champions League.

    His last goal in European competition for Barcelona? Prague, 21 January of this year.

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