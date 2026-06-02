A hefty signing-on fee has been demanded, prompting BVB to pull out of transfer talks even though a bargain clause was in place – FC Bayern remain keen on Kennet Eichhorn

BVB have pulled out of the race to sign the 16-year-old midfield gem, with reports putting his total cost at around €20 million. According to Bild, his agents are demanding a signing-on fee of over €10 million, claiming he already has a market value of €20 million.

According to Bild, this prompted an internal decision at BVB to abandon the chase. "The view at the club's headquarters is unequivocal: if Eichhorn wants to prioritise his footballing development, he should come to BVB. If he values money more, he is in the wrong place at Borussia," the report states.

As an alternative, BVB has recently been linked with a move for RSC Anderlecht's Nathan De Cat. The Belgian prospect has a similar profile to Eichhorn, is just one year older, yet he has already accumulated considerably more first-team experience and goalscoring opportunities in Belgium, with eight goal contributions in 45 appearances.