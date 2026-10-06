The ancient Greeks, so the story goes, dragged the world from superstition into reason and logic. Georgios Donis has done something similar with a Saudi national team that spent long years cursed by the final metres and the absence of gold.

Blessed with tactical flexibility and a character that never cracks in finals, the "grandson of the Greeks" led a silent revolution inside the Falcons' ranks. He overcame the odds and the psychological pressure to break a 23-year curse through the gateway of the Gulf 27 final. This is the full story of the Greek engineer who rebuilt the Saudi house and rewrote history in the ink of lost titles and glories.

Saudi Arabia wasted no time proving the road to the final was no fluke. They brought down the UAE two goals to nil, sealed the Gulf 27 title and returned the trophy to their cabinets after years of waiting.

This was no ordinary coronation. It announced the success of Donis's project in a remarkably short space of time, the Greek coach taking a side plagued by stumbles and turning it into a team that knows how to manage a match and reach the decisive moment with calm.