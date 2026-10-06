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دونيسkooora
GOAL
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A Greek mind breaks the curse: how Donis shattered Saudi Arabia's gold complex

Originals
G. Donis
Saudi Arabia vs UAE
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Gulf Cup
Greece
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

A historic title

The ancient Greeks, so the story goes, dragged the world from superstition into reason and logic. Georgios Donis has done something similar with a Saudi national team that spent long years cursed by the final metres and the absence of gold.

Blessed with tactical flexibility and a character that never cracks in finals, the "grandson of the Greeks" led a silent revolution inside the Falcons' ranks. He overcame the odds and the psychological pressure to break a 23-year curse through the gateway of the Gulf 27 final. This is the full story of the Greek engineer who rebuilt the Saudi house and rewrote history in the ink of lost titles and glories.

Saudi Arabia wasted no time proving the road to the final was no fluke. They brought down the UAE two goals to nil, sealed the Gulf 27 title and returned the trophy to their cabinets after years of waiting.

This was no ordinary coronation. It announced the success of Donis's project in a remarkably short space of time, the Greek coach taking a side plagued by stumbles and turning it into a team that knows how to manage a match and reach the decisive moment with calm.

  • Diriyah vs Al Qadsiah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    An integrated system and new discoveries

    In a short space of time, Donis has built a strong system within the Saudi national team, one rooted in pressing, possession and the ability to switch styles according to the match and the opponent.

    Saudi Arabia no longer lean on a single tactical shape. They now show clear flexibility across more than one approach, the players able to shift between defensive and attacking phases without losing their balance.

    Crucially, the Greek coach did not confine himself to the familiar names. He handed opportunities to players who caught the eye during the tournament, chief among them Hammam Al-Hammami, who was given real space to show what he can do. Saleh Abu Al-Shamat also returned to the fold and delivered a strong tournament of his own, underlining his claim to a place in Saudi Arabia's plans over the coming period.

    That ranked among the clearest signs of Donis's success. He did not treat the tournament simply as a stage for lifting the trophy. He used it to reshape the squad and uncover new solutions to build on in the future.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH13-KSA-URUAFP

    Al-Buraikan returns to his natural position

    One decision stood out above the rest at Gulf Cup 27: handing Firas Al-Buraikan his primary role as a centre-forward once more. He had drifted through various positions during earlier spells, and the switch put him back where he does his best work.

    Al-Buraikan repaid his coach's faith in a hurry. He scored 3 goals during the tournament to take his tally to 5 for Saudi Arabia in this edition of the Gulf Cup, making him the second-highest scorer for the Green Falcons from his generation in the competition. Settle a player in his natural position and his attacking output can soar.

    The goals told only half the story. As a genuine centre-forward, Al-Buraikan gave Saudi Arabia a clear focal point and let his team-mates move around him, handing Donis's system far greater variety in the final third.

  • Restoring confidence before the Asian Cup

    Beyond the trophy itself, Donis's greatest achievement may be the confidence he has restored to Saudi fans after years of setbacks and disappointment. The title ended a long wait too, with Saudi Arabia's last Gulf crown dating back to the 2003 and 2004 editions.

    Read also: Led by the marksman and the goalkeeper: the Saudi national team dominates the Gulf 27 awards

    No longer are the Saudis waiting merely to reach finals. They have found their way back to the winners' podium, a boost that could lift both players and staff ahead of the challenges to come. The team now prepares for the next Asian Cup on home soil, in front of its own fans.

    So the Gulf 27 title may mark a starting point rather than the end of a story. Donis now has a system that has won a tournament, new players in the reckoning, names that have regained confidence, and a fan base with fresh reason to believe.

    The Greek coach has returned Saudi Arabia to gold in a short space of time. The greater challenge will be to protect those gains and build on them before the Asian Cup at home, where the ambitions grow bigger and the pressure higher. This time, though, the team arrive carrying a new title and a completely different kind of confidence.


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