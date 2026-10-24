The fixture everyone's waiting for is the top-of-the-table clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Fateh at the capital club's stadium in Riyadh.

Young talent runs through both squads. The pick of the bunch is the striker who arrived from Cape Verde, Jefferson Ramos, now third in the competition's scoring charts with 6 goals.

Ramos's gifts are plain to see, but Al-Fateh have another magician in their ranks, a player whose decisive passes helped the African striker onto the scoresheet this season.

That man is Montaser Al-Shaqaq. He has created 3 goals in the current Saudi Under-21 League campaign, placing him third among the competition's top assist providers.

A match against a side the size of Al-Hilal is the perfect stage for any player to show what he can do, and Al-Shaqaq has the talent to seize it.