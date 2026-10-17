A gem in the wrong place: why is Inzaghi doing Ruben Neves an injustice?

Al Hilal's trouble starts at the back. They need to find cleaner ways of playing out from defence, especially against sides who press high and squeeze the space.

Neither centre-back can be relied on to build play or hit accurate long passes into the final third, so Inzaghi appears to be using Neves as the man to beat the press from deeper areas.

That fix comes at an obvious technical cost. Drop Neves alongside the defenders and Al Hilal lose the one player who can control the tempo in midfield and dictate from deep. He also drifts away from the zones where he feeds the forwards and manufactures chances. The Portuguese offers more than passing accuracy. He reads space well and knows the exact moment to shift the ball from build-up into attack.

Yes, Neves can still pick out well-struck long balls into the final third from those deeper positions. In the holding role, though, his menu widens: vertical passes between the lines, switches of play, receiving under pressure and rebuilding the attack.

So the issue isn't whether he can handle the defensive side of it. It's that he's being used too often away from the area where he hurts opponents most.