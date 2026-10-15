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FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-SABAHAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

A free transfer sparkles in front of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico

Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
L. Martinez
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Manchester United
Spain
England

Lisandro Martinez is at loggerheads with Manchester United after publicly criticising the club's sporting management, and the Argentine centre-back's future at Old Trafford now hangs in the balance.

The defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League was the trigger. Martinez took aim at United's sporting director and demanded more signings so the team can compete for the major titles. The club's hierarchy were not impressed.

A day later, with the row in full swing, the Argentine posted a statement on his social media accounts explaining his words and attempting to cool the temperature.

He admitted he had spoken out of anger and frustration. But he insisted his aim was to demand the ambition he believes United need to get back into the title race.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that Martinez's contract runs until the summer of 2027 with the option of a further season. He has no intention of taking it up, and Spain could be his next stop.

"The Athletic" claim the Argentina international would favour a move to Spain should he leave Manchester United.

  • Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    An option available on the transfer market to bolster the defence

    That possibility throws the door open to La Liga's heavyweights, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all in the frame. Nothing has been confirmed about talks with any of them.

    All three could see Lisandro as a readily available way to bolster their backline: a left-footed centre-back with serious mileage at the very top.

    The Argentine has played on Europe's biggest stages and lifted the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in 2022. Strength in duels, defensive ferocity, the composure to carry the ball out from the back and start attacks. Those are the qualities that make him stand out.

    Should he decide to move on, his contractual position could prove decisive. Let the deal run down without a renewal and he walks away as a free agent.

    Barcelona, for their part, looked at signing a left-footed centre-back in the closing days of the last window. If Lisandro doesn't renew, he becomes an intriguing option to shore up the defence on the cheap.

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