Defeat to Venezia has left Napoli in deeper trouble, and it came against a side who had not picked up a single point in their first six league matches this season.

Allegri had already matched Napoli's worst start in 17 years before kick-off, with four defeats from the first eight games under his leadership across all competitions. Make that five in nine.

In Serie A, three wins and a draw sit alongside three defeats, and Napoli trail leaders Inter Milan by nine points.

Two Champions League defeats have piled on the pressure for the next round of fixtures. The margin for dropping more points has gone if they want a place in the last 16.

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