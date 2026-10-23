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Jose Mourinho Benfica 2025-26Getty
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

A dark history: Mourinho the biggest "provocateur" against Barcelona

Originals
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain

From Chelsea and Inter to Real Madrid: the story of Mourinho's rivalry with Barcelona

Barcelona host their traditional rivals Real Madrid the day after tomorrow, Sunday, in the tenth round of the Spanish league, at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium.

In a report, the newspaper Mundo Deportivo stated that Real Madrid coach José Mourinho stands once again in Barcelona's path, 13 years after the end of his previous spell with the Spanish giants.

Over the weeks leading up to Sunday's match, the Portuguese raised the tone of his rhetoric, much as he used to in the past.

Thirteen years have passed since Mourinho's first spell with Real Madrid ended. During that time the Spanish club won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona, by contrast, enjoyed a far richer haul in those same years: two Spanish league titles, a UEFA Champions League, two Spanish Super Cups, a Copa del Rey, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

That period sowed more hostility than it offered football. Now Mourinho returns in similar circumstances, his club two years without a trophy, while Flick's team have won two Spanish league titles, a Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

Even before the first Clásico of the season, Mourinho had begun stirring up the atmosphere, crafting a narrative that cast him as the victim.

His peak of tension with Barcelona came when he took charge of Real Madrid, no doubt about it. Yet the first spark flew earlier, during the knockout ties between Barcelona and Chelsea, then in the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Inter Milan and Barcelona. The Portuguese lit both, having always treated beating the Catalan club as a personal challenge.

  • Record of events

    Mourinho first locked horns with Barcelona in the round of 16 of the 2004-2005 Champions League. Barcelona won the first leg 2-1, turning their deficit around after Drogba was sent off for two bookings. Mourinho then fronted up at the press conference and accused Frank Rijkaard of walking into referee Anders Frisk's room to intimidate him.

    Chelsea went through in the return leg thanks to a John Terry goal, with Ricardo Carvalho committing a blatant foul on Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes in the build-up. Frisk retired from refereeing a few months later after threats from Chelsea fans.

    The following season brought more fire. Asier del Horno hacked away at Lionel Messi with a string of violent challenges before the Basque defender was sent off, and Mourinho accused the Argentine star of a top-class piece of acting.

  • Mourinho awaits the verdict in the car park

    Mourinho's spell with Inter Milan was no less tense. The first leg, according to the article, witnessed grave refereeing errors committed by his compatriot Ogliario Pinquirinça, while the coach celebrated in an exaggerated manner after the second leg. Barcelona then punished him by switching on the water sprinklers at the Camp Nou.

    Yet nothing compares to the tension, and sometimes outright violence, that marked the period between 2010 and 2013, throughout Mourinho's first spell with Real Madrid.

    The list of those incidents runs so long it is hard to enumerate. It starts with the reading out of a list of referees alleged to have favoured Barcelona, and runs through to his assertion that he "would feel ashamed to win the way Guardiola wins", after the Catalan coach taught him a lesson in the press conference that preceded the two teams' meeting in the semi-final of the 2010-2011 UEFA Champions League.

    Then came the sight of Mourinho waiting for the referee in the tunnel at the Camp Nou. Worse still was the extremely unfortunate incident in which he poked his finger into Tito Vilanova's eye, the peak of his disgraceful behaviour.

  • Scenes of violence committed by Mourinho's players

    Nor can one overlook the scenes of violence committed by Mourinho's players, which the referees treated leniently, particularly against Messi. Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso, Ricardo Carvalho, Alvaro Arbeloa, Marcelo and Pepe were among the most prominent players involved in those incidents.

    Mourinho would pave the way every time, crafting a narrative to justify what had happened. He has already started this time, with his talk about "the cat" and about the fixture dates.

    So Hansi Flick faces an extra task. The coach must keep his composure and refuse to be drawn into the provocations.

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LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

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