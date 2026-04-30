Looking ahead to his final appearances for FC Bayern Munich, Leon Goretzka recounted a curious bet he placed before signing with the record champions.
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A curious beer bet before his move to FC Bayern: Leon Goretzka outwits Mario Basler
"I remember an episode of *Doppelpass* where Mario Basler and Peter Neururer made a bet," Goretzka told the club magazine *51*, referring to his free transfer from Schalke 04 to Bayern in 2018.
At the time, the debate between former FCB pro Basler and ex-Bundesliga coach Neururer centred on whether the 23-year-old's decision to join Germany's biggest club was wise. Basler predicted the midfielder would be a transfer flop, despite costing no fee.
"Basler said I wouldn't play five games for Bayern. It turned out to be a few more than that. I don't even know if Peter Neururer ever got his crates of beer," Goretzka remarked smugly.
Basler had asked, "Will he make his mark at Bayern? Will the lad be satisfied at 22 with just five appearances for Bayern? Because at Bayern Munich there are other stars besides Leon Goretzka." Neururer countered that Goretzka—once he "regains his fitness" and keeps developing—would become a regular in Munich. "In his first year?" Basler asked, and Neururer accepted the wager.
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Leon Goretzka silences his critics at Bayern Munich and celebrates an unexpected comeback
In his first season at Bayern, Goretzka featured in 42 matches, starting 29, and contributed nine goals and seven assists. That promising start kicked off an eight-year spell during which he won eight league titles, two domestic cups, one Champions League, one Club World Cup and this summer's UEFA Super Cup. "Even I wouldn't have thought it possible back then that I would end up staying this long and being so successful," he said.
The past two seasons were challenging: after Vincent Kompany's arrival in 2024, Goretzka was told his chances of regular game time under the Belgian were slim and he should consider a move.
Goretzka stayed put, seized his chance while rivals Joao Palhinha and Aleksandar Pavlovic struggled with injuries or form, and not only fought his way back into Bayern's first team but also earned a surprise recall to the German national squad.
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Leon Goretzka: A substitute at Bayern Munich, a World Cup regular – and soon to be at AC Milan?
But now the wheel of time is set to turn once and for all in the record champions' midfield. Although Goretzka remains a regular in the Bundesliga under Kompany, starting 28 matches and contributing three goals and three assists over 1,736 minutes, he has mostly been deployed as a substitute in high-stakes Champions League and DFB-Pokal fixtures.
His departure from FCB was confirmed at the end of January, yet this summer he is expected to play a key role for the German national team at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, a plan that national coach Julian Nagelsmann has repeatedly hinted at.
Before then, the 31-year-old aims to secure a second treble with the Bavarians, and to that end he rebuffed Atlético Madrid's approaches in the winter. "I'm really keen to repeat 2020, but this time with our fans. That would be something else entirely," Goretzka said, recalling that Bayern had triumphed in an empty stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.
On the pitch, the parallels with 2020 are clear. The "sense of self" from back then has "returned in recent weeks," he noted. While that is no guarantee of Champions League success, "there is that special feeling that, with a bit of luck, you might experience once or twice in your career. We have a team where every cog meshes perfectly. We have individual quality and, alongside that, this hunger, this willingness to run."
Once the Bayern season ends and the World Cup campaign concludes, Goretzka will begin a new chapter in Italy. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan and the midfielder are close to an agreement on a three-year deal worth around €5 million per season.
Leon Goretzka: Performance statistics for FC Bayern Munich this season
Games 44 goals Goals 3 assists Assists 4 Minutes played 2,130 minutes played.