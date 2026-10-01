What makes Jesus's story so intriguing is that he refused to treat Ronaldo as untouchable. He took a clear tactical decision to leave him on the bench, then came out and declared that no player could change his thinking.

That message matters. For years Ronaldo had grown used to being the centrepiece of every project he joined. Jesus showed that a player's name and status guarantee nothing when it comes to minutes on the pitch, and that the coach was ready to take a decision that might anger the star if he judged it right for the team.

Read also: An agreement that was not implemented: 4 scenes between Ronaldo and Jesus that sparked the crisis

If it happened with Portugal, one question now looms over Al-Nassr: has it become easier for any coach to make the same call with Ronaldo?

This is exactly where Jesus's move could prove more dangerous than a simple row within the national team. He broke a psychological barrier that had long surrounded the very idea of benching Ronaldo. He proved the decision is possible, provided the coach has the nerve to live with the fallout.