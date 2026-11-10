Marc Bernal is steadily carving out his path at Barcelona. Despite fierce competition in midfield, the teenager is confident he can nail down a starting spot under Hansi Flick, who keeps handing him chances to prove his potential.
A big test awaited the 19-year-old against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. He started alongside Pedri and delivered a standout display over 74 minutes before being hauled off after a yellow card.
Bernal has now racked up 577 minutes this season on the back of Flick's trust. The German threw him on against Aston Villa after the break in place of Rodri, and also handed him a start against Paris Saint-Germain, where he played 60 minutes and came up against one of his idols, Portugal's Vitinha.