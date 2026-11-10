Speaking to the "Tot Costa" programme on Radio Catalonia on Tuesday, Bernal said he feels most comfortable as a midfielder. He can also play as a number 8, a role that gives him the freedom to break into the box and score rather than sit deep as a holding midfielder.

Sergio Busquets is his main role model, he explained, alongside Vitinha, a very different type of player blessed with exceptional technical ability.

On the 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, Bernal could not hide his delight at the way the team walked out of the Metropolitano. He rated the result as hugely important, not least because it came in a direct scrap for top spot, and the players felt the difficulty of it even inside the dressing room.

Barcelona can fight for the title, he insisted, though he acknowledged Real Madrid's improvement. "We are at the start of the league, and Real Madrid keep improving, and they do not drop many points, but if we do our job and play the way required, we can win the league," he told the Sport newspaper.

The Champions League, though, is the real prize. Bernal stressed that lifting it is the squad's biggest goal, given its quality and the confidence the club places in its players, with every match a battle to be won.

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