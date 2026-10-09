A blow that exposed the gaps: will Arteta pay the price for his new gamble?

The 3-0 defeat to Brighton was no passing stumble in a season Arsenal had begun perfectly. It became a genuine test of Mikel Arteta's project as he looks to reshape his side and push it into a new phase of tactical development. For years the Spaniard built a clear identity that made Arsenal one of the toughest opponents in the Premier League. Now he appears ready to abandon some of the very methods behind that success, hunting for solutions that are more flexible and better able to impose control.

Renewal rarely delivers instantly, though, and the Brighton game laid bare an uncomfortable truth. The tactical gamble that hands Arsenal more attacking options can also open the door to problems the side was not used to facing. Caught between the desire to keep developing and the need to stay balanced, Arteta faces a decisive question: how does he preserve his ambitions without handing rivals the chance to exploit the cracks in his new system?

Since taking charge in December 2019, Arteta has developed his team across multiple phases, shaped by the changes to his squad and the experience gained during his journey at the Emirates Stadium, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC.

In his early days the team needed a complete rebuild and a restoration of its self-belief. The Spaniard did not hesitate to adopt more conservative defensive methods, including playing with five defenders in some matches. The priority back then was balance and results, and it paid off with FA Cup glory in his first season.

Over time, Arteta began to develop a smoother attacking identity built on possession, interchanging movements and the ability to create chances through short passes. The signs of that shift showed clearly in 2022, when Arsenal grew bolder in advancing on their opponents' goal, leaning on a group of young players who gave the team pace and vitality.

The development did not stop there. Arteta later moved towards building a more robust team, able to control the rhythm of matches and reduce fluctuations, with the physical strength needed to face opponents in all manner of circumstances.

Now the Spaniard seems to be chasing a new version of Arsenal, one based on greater tactical flexibility and extra solutions in building play, so the team does not become a prisoner of a single style that opponents can easily study and counter.

Freed by their Premier League title, Arteta may enjoy more room to gamble, whether in player selection or the distribution of roles on the pitch. That boldness cuts both ways. It can open the path to greater success, but it can also lead to painful defeats when the new ideas misfire.

"Brighton were really excellent," Arteta admitted after the 3-0 defeat before the international break, a match in which Fabian Hürzeler imposed his style on the title holders.

Brighton did not simply try to limit Arsenal's threat and wait for mistakes. They came with a bold plan: intense pressing, organised movements and the ability to transition quickly between defence and attack. The result was one of the most painful defeats of Arteta's reign, not because of the scoreline alone, but because the team looked incapable of imposing its usual style or finding the spaces it needs to develop its attacks.

The timing only sharpened the questions around the new project, with Arsenal having won every previous match this season. One result was not proof that the tactical changes had failed, yet it exposed clearly that the road towards developing the system will not be free of obstacles.

The biggest challenge Brighton posed was denying Arteta's players the time and space to build play calmly, forcing them into quick decisions under pressure. That is where the new roles the Spaniard is handing his players really mattered, especially in midfield, where success depends heavily on precise positioning, speed of passing and the ability to beat the opponent's first press.