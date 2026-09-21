A beast from another era: Raphinha primed for revenge on the shoulders of Messi and Ronaldo

Everyone thought the era of impossible numbers had died with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Figures like 48 or 50 goals in a single season? A thing of the past.

Raphinha decided to reopen the file in a way no one saw coming.





Twelve goals in his first seven matches. That number drops the Brazilian into territory reserved for the game's giants and puts him on the trail of Ronaldo and Messi from the opening weeks of the season.

Here's the irony. This goalscoring explosion arrived just as he suffered a major shock, left off the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

Raphinha refused to be drawn into a war of words. He needed no fiery statements. Instead he picked the cruellest reply of all: goals.

Now, having turned into a beast that devours La Liga defences, the question writes itself. Can Raphinha drag the Messi and Ronaldo era back into the competition and knock on the door of a number that seemed impossible for years?