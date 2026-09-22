Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Naomi Girma, ChelseaGetty
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: What will it take for Naomi Girma to get her chance at Chelsea?

FEATURES
USA
Chelsea FC Women
Manchester United Women
Manchester City Women
Arsenal Women
A. Thompson
N. Girma
P. Tullis-Joyce
S. Coffey
E. Fox

Sam Coffey and City won, while Emily Fox and Phallon Tullis-Joyce drew 1-1. Chelsea won amid questions over Naomi Girma's minutes and Alyssa Thompson's scoring.

Last season, Alyssa Thompson's goals and Phallon Tullis-Joyce's clean sheets gave the USWNT plenty to celebrate in England. Three weekends into the new Women's Super League campaign, those headline moments have been harder to come by, even as the Americans continue to influence games.

Thompson's latest outing captured that contrast. Making her third straight start for Chelsea, she was central to the attack in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City but again finished without a goal. U.S. teammate Naomi Girma, meanwhile, remained on the sidelines, with her lack of minutes becoming a question of its own.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Manchester United played to a 1-1 draw, with Emily Fox helping limit United's chances and Tullis-Joyce making stop after stop before conceding a stoppage-time equalizer.

Sam Coffey, meanwhile, came off the bench to energize Manchester City's midfield and help her team come back to defeat Liverpool 4-2.

GOAL looks at how the USWNT stars did this past weekend...

  • Naomi Girma, ChelseaGetty Images

    Is Girma match fit?

    The bigger story surrounding Girma right now is her lack of minutes. Three weekends into the WSL season, the U.S. defender is still waiting for her first league appearance.

    Girma was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday. Her opportunities have instead come in the Champions League, where she played all 180 minutes of Chelsea’s two qualifying matches against Real Sociedad and scored in the 5-2 first-leg win.

    Those outings show she can contribute, but her absence from league action leaves questions about her place in Chelsea’s plans. The Blues have yet to see the best of Girma consistently, and her limited role is worth watching from a USWNT perspective, too. She's central to the U.S. defense, and with the World Cup approaching next summer, regular minutes would be a welcome step for one of the team's most important players.

    • Advertisement
  • Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Another goal-less performance from Alyssa Thompson

    This time last year, Thompson was on the brink of being one of the most prolific young goal scorers for the Blues. This year, it's a little bit different.

    Thompson has yet to score, but has been effective and arguably more complete as a player in her showings for Chelsea this season. Over the weekend, Thompson pieced together a strong 87-minute performance for Chelsea. Although she didn't find the back of the net, she had plenty of chances and was directly involved in the first effort that would put Chelsea up 1-0 in the eighth minute.

    Thompson forced a save from Birmingham City goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley from close range, and that rebound became the opening goal for teammate Lexi Potter. Thompson continued to influence the attack, later having another shot blocked and setting up Ellie Carpenter for a chance, while also delivering the cross for Sjoeke Nüsken’s first-half header off the bar.

    Chelsea would go on to beat Birmingham City 2-0, and although Thompson didn't get added to the stat sheet, she was a major contributor to the Blues' attack and domination on the possession front (72 percent).

    For the USWNT, that continued club consistency is particularly important, even if that means Thompson is contributing differently.


  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce resets

    Tullis-Joyce was one of Manchester United’s standout performers in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, making six saves as United faced 17 shots. Her biggest stops denied Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord, helping keep her side ahead until Arsenal’s stoppage-time equalizer.

    With seven USWNT appearances and five clean sheets, she has established herself in Emma Hayes’ goalkeeper pool. Performances like this against strong opposition can only strengthen her case for a regular starting role.

    Her distribution remains the biggest area for improvement. United’s direct style plays to her strengths, but it offers fewer opportunities to develop the composure and passing range needed to serve as an extra defender when building from the back.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Sam Coffey Manchester City 2025-26Getty Images

    Sam Coffey the super-sub

    Coffey came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Manchester City’s 4-2 comeback win over Liverpool, replacing Laura Blindkilde Brown as City looked to regain control after falling behind 2-1.

    The U.S. midfielder played the final 28 minutes, and while she didn't record a goal or an assist, she brought fresh energy to the midfield as City pushed on and scored twice late.

    There's something to be said for being the steady, reliable player a coach can turn to when a match needs settling. Making an impact doesn't always mean getting on the scoresheet. Sometimes, it's about helping a team find its rhythm and giving those around you the platform to push forward.

    Coffey is showing she can offer that for City. The next step is earning a larger role.

    She has played just 71 minutes across City's first three WSL matches, coming off the bench in each as she works her way into a crowded midfield. From a USWNT perspective, the question is how that role develops—and whether these contributions can help her make the case for a starting spot.