As the Gulf Cup edges closer, the calculations begin and the predictions shift. But the twenty-seventh edition looks different for Saudi Arabia, who enter the tournament amid a set of factors that could hand them an important edge in the race for the title.

Saudi Arabia will not play "Gulf 27" as a side merely hoping to escape the group stage. They arrive before their own fans and on home soil, with a squad carefully picked by Georgios Donis and a new generation itching to prove itself after the major changes that have reshaped the team of late.

Football, of course, stays open to every possibility. Yet five things in particular mark Saudi Arabia out as one of the leading candidates to compete for the Gulf Cup, and perhaps to reclaim it after a long absence.