Spain edged a five-goal thriller at Wembley on Saturday, beating England 3-2 in the opening match of both sides' UEFA Nations League campaign.

Lamine Yamal set the tone inside two minutes, firing the visitors ahead. England hit back through Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane in the 36th and 40th minutes, turning it around to lead 2-1 at the break.

Alex Baena hauled Spain level in the 60th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal then completed the comeback 14 minutes later, sealing the win for the world champions.

England travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic on 29 September, while Spain host Croatia the same day in the second round.