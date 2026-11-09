He explained: "I think the only thing the team is missing, and the biggest challenge facing Mourinho at the moment, is finding a place within this distinctive collective performance for the piece that still does not work as required: Vinicius."

He added: "With Vinicius present, the team must maintain the same amount of collective spirit, play with the same quality, and continue working in the same way during matches."

Morales continued: "We will see what still needs to be confirmed, and whether Jose Mourinho, with the return of Vinicius, will be able to maintain the same level for his team competitively, as well as in terms of collective solidarity and balance."

Real Madrid earned Morales' praise for a serious display against Valencia, delivered without their Brazilian winger. Vinicius missed the last four league matches through suspension after his red card against Villarreal.

A return to Mourinho's plans is expected when Real face Celta Vigo on Saturday 21 November at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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